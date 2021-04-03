Alexander Volkanovski And Brian Ortega To Coach TUF 29

The much-anticipated return of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is nearly upon us.

The latest update involves the reveal of the two head coaches of the 29th season. The first coach will be none other than UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. His rival coach will be Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega.

The two elite 145er’s were scheduled to fight at UFC 260, but the fight was postponed due to Covid protocol. Now they will face off at the end of their coaching tenure on TUF.

This news was released by ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, who posted the following on Twitter:

“UFC president Dana White (@danawhite) tells me Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) and Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) will coach The Ultimate Fighter 29, which will start filming later this month and air on ESPN+. Their title fight will be rescheduled at the end of the season.”

Welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were previously rumoured to be in the running for the coaches roles. However, Masvidal has now been booked to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

Ortega is coming off an impressive victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’ which was enough to get him the title shot. Alexander Volkanovski has fought Max Holloway twice prior to this matchup with Ortega, with the second fight being a somewhat contentious decision victory.

Who do you see winning this exciting featherweight matchup? Let us know in the comments.