Report: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega Set For UFC 260

Alexander Volkanovski’s next featherweight title defense is set.

That’s according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani who reported Saturday that a fight with Brian Ortega has been booked for the UFC 260 pay-per-view event which takes place March 27.

He adds that the UFC is looking to book it as the co-main event with a heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou planned for the headliner.

“Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega for the featherweight title has been booked for UFC 260 on March 27, per sources. The hope is for the fight to serve as co-main for a card headlined by Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 for the HW title, tho, that fight isn’t finalized yet, sources say.”

Volkanovski Looking To Continue Unbeaten Run

For Volkanovski, it will be his first non-Max Holloway opponent since May 2019 as he looks to remain unbeaten in the UFC.

“The Great” last competed in July last year at UFC 251 when he defeated Holloway in their rematch via a razor-thin split decision.

As for Ortega, the former title challenger returned to action for the first time in nearly two years when he outclassed The Korean Zombie over five rounds in their October headliner.

This will be his second title attempt in three fights following his lopsided fourth-round TKO defeat to then champion Holloway at UFC 231 in December 2018.

And with a heavyweight title headliner planned as well, UFC 260 promises to be a stacked event.