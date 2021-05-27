Brian Ortega Not Ruling Out Fighting Alexander Volkanovski On TUF Set: ‘We’ll See’

Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski may not have any real personal beef, ahead of their stint as TUF coaches. However T-City says that this might change by the time the show is over.

There was a fair bit of excitement among fans, to see the featherweight title fight between Volkanovski and Ortega. This then turned into frustration, when it was revealed that a positive COVID-19 test on the behalf of the champ forced the fight to be delayed from its initial UFC 260 schedule.

When that happened, it was expected that the bout would just be rescheduled for a few weeks down the line. Instead, the UFC decided that these two elite 145lb fighters would make great coaches for the return season of TUF, expected to air next month.

Brian Ortega Might Scrap With Alexander Volkanovski

There may not be any beef between Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski, but things can change when they are on the set of TUF. The champ has already expressed interest in trying to push Brian’s buttons, but that might not be the best plan.

Speaking in a recent interview, T-City said that while he does not want to get kicked off the show, he might not be able to stop himself from picking a fight with Volkanovski. He says that the isolated nature of their time in the show could get the best of him.

“I don’t want to get kicked out. I thought about it. I don’t want to get kicked out. I wonder if I could even get kicked out though,” Ortega said with a smile. “I see like Wanderlei (Silva and Chael Sonnen), they fought each other right, and they were still on the show. “We’ll see. You gotta piss me off bro. You gotta piss me off. To piss me off when we’re around people like this is hard. But then again, if I’m stuck — like I’m away from home too. So I wonder, I’m away from home, can’t see my friends, can’t see my family, can’t even bring people here because they’re going to be out and about and don’t want to catch COVID and bring it over here. “So I have to live an isolated life as well,” Ortega continued. “Although I’m not in the house, I’m in another house, but I can’t be partying, I can’t be around people, I can’t be in big crowds. So yeah, I feel like I’m going to get frustrated. My only way of dealing with frustration is having fun on this show. And if I do get pissed off, then I do get pissed off.”

