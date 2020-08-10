We may have gotten to see Mike Tyson go toe-to-toe with a shark last night, on the Discovery Channel. However it will be a bit longer before we see him fight Roy Jones Jr. in the boxing ring.

The world has been abuzz ever since Tyson revealed that he was looking to make a boxing comeback. Many possible opponents were tossed around over the last few months, but it was eventually decided that he would be fighting Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition boxing match. The contest is said to be a six round affair with some adjusted rules, expected to take place September 12th.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Gets Rescheduled

Unfortunately it seems that this contest will not be going down in the originally expected timetable. According to reports, the contest between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has been rescheduled. Now the expected date for the bout is set for November 28th.

“The exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., scheduled for Sept. 12 in Carson, California, has been postponed, sources tell The Athletic. The new tentative date for the event is Nov. 28”

As of right now, there are very few details available, regarding the reason why Tyson vs Jones Jr. was rescheduled. Furthermore it would seem that the new date is not set in stone yet either. Hopefully whatever is going on will be able to be figured out, and this bout actually ends up happening.

For now, the only thing that seems certain, is that Mike Tyson will not fight Roy Jones Jr. next month. In the meantime, we can continue to salivate over intense training clips from both men, and the recent video of “Iron” Mike putting a shark to sleep. Otherwise, the hope is that this is the last roadblock that comes up before this fight happens.