Every year, Discovery promises to deliver a ton of exciting content to celebrate Shark Week. This year, it would seem they have something interesting planned with Mike Tyson.

The last several months have seen Tyson flirting with the idea of a return to combat. The heavyweight boxing legend has released several clips of training footage, each one showing a jacked Mike with increasingly smoother technique. However there has been no word yet, as to who he will fight, or when he will compete, outside of him shutting down rumors of a potential bare knuckle boxing match with Wanderlei Silva.

Mike Tyson vs Jaws??

Although it has not be revealed when Mike Tyson will step foot in the ring, he did have another fight to warm him up. It was recently revealed that “Iron Mike” will be fighting a great white shark, as part of Discovery’s annual shark week programing. The fight, which has apparently bee dubbed Mike Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, will air on August 9th.

Apparently the footage has been filmed already, which make sense when you consider the footage that emerged of Tyson on a beach recently. It will also feature announcing from famed boxing and WWE announcer Michael Buffer. According to an interview, Mike is using this as something of a stepping stone to his return to combat.

“I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old,” Tyson explained. “I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

Obviously this was all for fun, but if Mike Tyson is using it to help encourage him to make a comeback, who can be mad? Now all that’s left is to watch him on August 9th, and wait for him to get back in the ring.