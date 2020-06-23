Over the last few weeks, Mike Tyson has been giving serious consideration to coming out of retirement for a comeback fight. His most recent training footage shows that he is still taking things seriously for this return.

The combat sports world was blown away at the thought that 53-year old Mike Tyson was giving real consideration to coming back for another boxing fight. It was not so much the announcement that surprised people, as it was the training footage he shared that showed he still carries a fair amount of explosiveness in his hands. Not to mention the incredible weight loss transformation he has gone through along the way.

Well now “Iron” Mike is back at it again, sharing some more training videos to his Instagram. Okay, so technically this is a sponsored video, but the content is what matters. You can see Tyson throwing hands, with serious heat behind each movement.

Obviously there is no going back to his prime for Tyson. However he does seem to be looking better with each update. This provides hope for those wanting to see him get one final win.

Potential Opponents For Mike Tyson

Despite all the training footage that Tyson has shared, little is actually known about what his return plans are. He has had several opponents floated his way, but has not committed to anyone. The only concrete thing he has said is that he will not be fighting Wanderlei Silva in a bare knuckle boxing match.

All signs seem to point to a third fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, his old rival who also announced he was coming out of retirement. Chances are, this bout would take place for charity, as this is what Holyfield has asked for. Time will tell what he ends up doing, but until then we can enjoy this intense training footage.