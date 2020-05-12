Mike Tyson Looks Even More Terrifying In New Training Footage: ‘I’m Back!’

Mike Tyson Shares More Training Footage

Whether you like it or not, it would seem that Mike Tyson is intent on competing again. If you were not quite convinced of this fact, he posted some more recent training footage to prove that he still has something to offer.

It came as a bit of a surprise to hear that “Iron” Mike was considering a comeback at the ripe age of 53 years old. Nevertheless more rumors began to emerge about a possible return, whether it is a bare knuckle fight for $20 million, or a trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield for charity. On top of that, he supplied some pretty intense training footage, showing that he still carries a ton of devastating power.

The training videos did not stop there however, as Mike Tyson decided to share some more videos of his training sessions. This most recent post to his Instagram shows Mike looking absolutely terrifying in a montage of various sparring and training sessions. He definitely does not look his age, at any point in the clips.

“Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Tyson looks, if he decides to make a comeback. In his prime, he was one of the most feared punchers in boxing history, able to flatline anyone with a single punch. Although he is far past that point, it will be curious to find out how much of that power still remains. On the other hand, judging by his recent footage, it would appear that he still has a good amount remaining.

Of course, nobody expects Mike Tyson to become the heavyweight champ again. However it can’t hurt to see him try one or two more bouts before he gets too old, if he isn’t already.