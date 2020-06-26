Money makes the world go ’round. Currently, it’s the biggest topic in the world of combat sports. UFC fighters are trying to get a bigger share of the pie. Combat sports fans are comparing the paydays between elite-level boxers and mixed martial artists. Now that Mike Tyson has claimed he is coming back to boxing, the price for a promoter to put on the fight won’t be cheap. In fact, boxing Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury claims that “Iron” Mike was willing to fight him in an exhibition bout for $500 million.

Tyson Fury Reveals Potential Exhibition Against Mike Tyson

Now, it makes a lot of sense why Tyson allegedly shut down a bare-knuckle bout against Wanderlei Silva for $20 million. After hearing about $500 million figure, $20 million is pocket change in comparison. Fury spoke with IFL TV about the potential matchup with Mike Tyson.

“There was talk of it (a potential matchup against Mike Tyson). I was contacted by Mike Tyson’s people and me and Mike had a phone call. It was definitely real but nothing ever materialized with. They was offering the money to Mike, and they came back and offered us like peanuts completely,” said Fury. “Mike Tyson was talking to me like $500 million. What came back to us on paper was like okay this has got to be a joke, someone is crazy. Nothing ever happened, nothing materialized. I did have the offer on the table from ESPN of $10 million to do the fight like an exhibition. It was what it was, I think everyone’s moved on.” “For me, I would have just loved to share the ring with Mike Tyson just have a little move around with him. But, you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Mike Tyson is looking fit and sharp and I’m sure could still knock a wall down,” he continued. “If he hits me with a few shots people will say Tyson Fury is no good and a 53-year-old man beat him up. But if I wallop Mike in the first round then whatever I’m a bully. So, it’s a lose-lose situation for me. I might be gaining some money but it’s money that I don’t need to gain from fighting a man who is past his best.”

Making the Fight a Reality

With the new information, it’s safe to say that the return of Mike Tyson to the ring is very real. However, whoever plans on promoting the fight is going to have to cough of a bankroll. If done correctly, the event could be a massive success. Hopefully, some very rich corporations can make it happen.