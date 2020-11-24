For those who may not know of him, Logan Paul is a very popular influencer on Social Media and especially YouTube. Paul has a grand total of 22 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and countless others on Instagram and Twitter. However, he’s become somewhat of an anomaly in the sports world when he decided to face fellow YouTuber KSI in an amateur boxing match back in 2018. The fight ended in a draw but sold over 1 million PPVs, which pushed the two men to organize a rematch in a professional setting. The fight took place on November 9 in 2019 and this time Paul lost to KSI by split decision. The event was huge. Both fighters had a guaranteed purse of $900,000, and the gate, the PPVs, and the sponsors probably earned them an unholy amount of money.

This time, however, Paul has chosen to target a different kind of opponent for his next fight. He wants to go straight from fighting a complete amateur in KSI to facing one of the greatest boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather. Paul sent a fiery message to Mayweather on his Instagram account, urging him to “sign the f***ing contract”.

“Hey Floyd, I know you’ve had a contract for a while now. At first I tought you didn’t sign it because you didn’t want one punch to ruin your legacy. But now, I feel like maybe you didn’t sign it because you don’t know how to spell your name. But don’t worry champ, I got you. T made you a cheat sheet. This is your name, Floyd Mayweather (points at multiple sheets of paper spelling Floyd Mayweather). Pretty simple, starts with an F, (W falls down) well you ain’t getting the W anyway. Then an L your first L, O, Y D, May Eather. Sign the f***ing contract Floyd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Mayweather has yet to respond to Paul’s call out, but there have been rumors involving both men in the past. These rumors talked about an exhibition match in2020. They even fired shots at each other multiple times, Mayweather stated that he would beat Paul as easily as he beat McGregor. Considering the health crisis we are currently facing, it is highly unlikely to see both men enter the ring this year. But many experts think Mayweather could actually accept the fight. He has come out of retirement before to face the kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and considering Paul’s massive fan base he could be attracted by the potential gains of a fight against him.