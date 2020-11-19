Nowadays it seems that Floyd Mayweather is only in the interest of taking easy boxing matches for big money. It would seem that Logan Paul might just fit that bill for a potential fight with the former champ.

Every time that Mayweather has been seen in the boxing ring since 2015, it has been for flashy, big money fights. First it was the well known fight with Conor McGregor, which he won with virtually no problems. He then took a trip to Japan to mop the floor with Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match, brutalizing his overmatched foe. Since then he has regularly flirted with the idea of coming back for other big money making opportunities.

Floyd Mayweather Rips Logan Paul and Conor McGregor

Now it seems that Floyd Mayweather may be directing his attention to none other than Logan Paul. After the YouTuber turned boxer called out Floyd in an interview, saying that he would beat him in a fight, the former boxing champ responded. Taking to Twitter he not only fired shots at Paul, but took a second to throw some shade at his old friend Conor McGregor at the same time.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

This even prompted a bit of a response from McGregor. While he did not say anything to Mayweather, he posted a picture from their fight, showing a point in the fight where Floyd was turned around and cowering.

Now there is likely zero appetite to see Floyd Mayweather fight Logan Paul. Even if there was, there is no chance of an athletic commission sanctioning a fight between a 50-0 pro boxing champion, and a 0-1 YouTuber with no real fighting experience. Nevertheless it is still kind of fun to see Floyd dunk on people who try to call him out for clout.