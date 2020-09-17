Middle Easy is the go-to place for all rumors involving combat sports. When the rumors get crazy, look no further to get the inside information that has the internet talking. In the latest rumors, undefeated and retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr will come out of retirement to face Logan Paul in an exhibition match. Of course, take the report with a grain of salt.

Rumors of Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Logan Paul

News broke of the potential bout all over Youtube. However, talk of the match really picked up during the Pat McAfee show, which is streamed live on Youtube. According to the men, contracts have been signed and the fight is official.

“Well here is some breaking news, Floyd Mayweather has signed a contract to fight Logan Paul in an upcoming exhibition match to take place before the end of 2020 says a source,” said Pat.

Tale of the Tape

As a businessman, the fight makes sense for Mayweather. After all, Floyd has spent the majority of the latter part of his career accepting fringe bouts. First, he took on Conor McGregor in 2017. After easily handling Conor, he was able to collect an estimated $300 million.

Next, McGregor fought undefeated kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 on December 31, 2018. Once again, Floyd was able to easily dismantle his opponent by TKO in one round, and collection $9 million in the process.

Paul is no stranger to boxing. On social media, he often posts videos of himself training as well as calling out fighters to step inside the ring. Paul is currently 0-1 against fellow Youtuber “KSI” in his professional career.

Making the Fight

With the popularity of both men, the fight will surely bring in revenue. And, with the 50lb difference between each fighter, it’ll be interesting to see who sanctions the fight and what the rules will be. For now, the match is a rumor.

But, crazier things have happened in combat sports.