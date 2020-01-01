Street MMA: Old Yankees Fan Gets Bronx BOMBED With a Two Piece

Happy Holidazed & Confused to this Old Yankees Fan

2019, as well as the rest of the last decade, has given us quality street MMA. Now that the new year has rung in, we look forward to seeing many more people get their bell rung. Of course, we often see MMA techniques implemented in these fights. Unfortunately for this New York Yankees fan, he ended up getting Bronx Bombed.

Some techniques and strategies in MMA are guaranteed results if used correctly. For instance, timing, spacing, and fast hands will usually get the job done. Especially against an opponent with zero understanding for any of the three. Remember when Jorge Masvidal ran up on Leon Edwards and dished out the famous 3 pieces with a soda?

Well, Leon had to take slick shots to the face and keep it moving. Unfortunately for this Yankees fan, he fell from grace faster than Jacoby Ellsbury’s Yankee stint.

Who knows what the two men were even arguing about. All we know is that the scuffle took place outside of a corner store and very close to the street.

Analyzing the Action

Beard man threw a few faints to throw off his Yankee opponent. Who would have guessed that the slow movements would work, but alas? Next, footwork came into play. He began to circle his opposition and proceeded to throw a leg kick.

The kick may have failed but it stumbled Yankee man enough to create some space. Once the bearded man found his footing, he delivered the game-changer. Charged up, the old beard man summoned the power of Goku to deliver two-spirit bombs that eliminated Yankees man from the fight playoffs.

A Street Lesson Learned

Ironically, he was closed out in a Mariano Rivera jersey. At least that’s what it looks like. The stumbling and fumbling afterward was a cause for concern. He ended up looking like an alcoholic who just stepped off of a boat. TOASTED.

So, what did we learn in today’s historic street MMA lesson? If you’re a bit older in your street fighting career, a two-piece is more than enough to put you down and out.