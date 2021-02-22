OU Wide Receiver Spencer Jones Gets What’s Coming After Bullying An Unassuming MMA Practitioner (VIDEO)

At this point, you would think that most people have learned that just because someone is smaller than you, does not mean they cannot kick some ass. However, it seems wide receiver Spencer Jones learned that the hard way after a recent altercation, caught on camera.
Standing 6’1, and weighing just under 200lb, Jones plays for the Oklahoma Sooners. All in all, he does not have the most on-field experience, but it says something that he is able to play at that level of football.
Unfortunately it was not football that had Spencer in the news recently. Video has emerged of the wide receiver in a bar, appearing to be bullying and pushing a smaller man.
However Spencer Jones did not realize that this man trained in MMA. When a brawl broke out between the four total men, the unassuming man (after licking his palm and tapping Spencer on the face like a savage) was able to take down #87, hit him with some hard shots, and even take his back ad nearly choked.
OU football player Spencer Jones picked a fight against a guy with a decade of MMA training at an OU bar this past weekend.
It didn’t end well for him and he almost lost his eye. He is currently recovering from eye surgery. pic.twitter.com/OuvgyppljM
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) February 22, 2021
Spencer Jones Almost Lost An Eye
As easy as it may seem to rejoice in what appears to be a case of quick karma, it is important to note that this was still a brutal assault. In fact, it turns out that Spencer Jones nearly lost an eye in the fight.
Woodrow Glass, the attorney who is representing Spencer in this matter, issued a statement to say that his client nearly lost an eye. Not only that, but he made it clear that Spencer’s stance is that he was trying to deescalate the situation.
“[Jones’ surgeon] came out of that surgery saying he’s extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he’s lucky he didn’t lose the eye altogether,” the Jones lawyer said (via OU Daily). “And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it’s going to take a while for him to fully recover.
“He was trying to de-escalate that situation,” he added. “But unfortunately, it wasn’t de-escalated despite his best efforts, and he became the victim of this vicious assault you’ve seen.”
As always, there is two sides to every story and it will be important to see how things turn out in the end, from a legal standpoint. Spencer Jones is clearly denying the allegations that he was bullying man inside a bar bathroom, but one can draw their own conclusions from the video.
The fact is, Spencer was not the one to shove the guy, and it would have been beyond terrible if something happened to his eye. On the other hand, there are two sides to every story and it is important to hear everyone out.
What do you make of this situation?
Read also: Street MMA: Man Tries To Kidnap Child, Gets Choked Instead