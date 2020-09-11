Things in this world seem to be growing more dangerous by the day. However a recent bout of Street MMA shows what can happen if you have a little bit of BJJ knowledge and quick reflexes.

A parent’s absolute worst nightmare is the idea that someone would kidnap their child. This fear drives people to keep an eagle eye watch on their kid while out in public or in crowded areas. Unfortunately this is not always enough, as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that around 800,000 children are reported missing per year in the U.S. alone.

Street MMA Saves A Child

Apparently some people think it is a good idea to try kidnapping children in the middle of the daytime. A recent Street MMA video posted to Twitter saw this horrendous situation unfold outside on what appears to be a restaurant patio, where a family was enjoying their day with their daughter. A man ran up out of nowhere and jumped the fence, trying to grab the girl. However a bystander was paying attention and was quick to react, using his BJJ knowledge to subdue the man and save the girl.

This MOTHERFUCKER tried to abduct a child in front of EVERYONE. The guy took a few Jiu-Jitsu classes. Sent to me by @d6martin . JIU-JITSU 🥋 pic.twitter.com/ZQ12AkPpxX — Brad Johnson (@bradjohnson_mma) September 11, 2020

This is not like most of our examples of Street MMA, but it is deserving of attention and appreciation nonetheless. Obviously the bystander who watching knew that there was something suspicious with the man, because he was out of his seat before the guy jumped the fence. Therefore he was able to quickly run up and grab the wannabe kidnapper and throw him down, quickly securing the back, sinking in his hooks, and securing the choke. The little girl seemed to walk away unharmed, and that is in large part due to the quick actions of this apparent stranger.

We here at MiddleEasy do not encourage you to use your martial arts skills to choke people in the streets (unless you send us footage), but if you are going to look for a reason to do so, few are better than this.