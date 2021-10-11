Cashier KOs Violent Convenience Store Customer With One Punch (VIDEO)

Most of the time, late night trips to a convenience store are for getting chips, or soda, or some other form of delectable snackage. However for one unruly customer, his trip ended with a nap on the floor, courtesy of a free right hand from the cashier.

There is a lot of things going on in the world right now, and it seems to be causing people to be a little more irritable and irrational than normal. As a result, there have been an incredible overflow of exciting street fight action floating the internet, ranging from restaurant kitchens to bar bathrooms and more.

The most recent incident of viral Street MMA, a video has blown up on social media, of security camera footage within a convenience store. There is no audio, so the exact cause of the argument is not exactly clear, but a man can be seen being irate towards someone off screen for one reason or another.

Then the clerk comes around the counter and faces the man, where the customer shoves the worker. Then, the clerk lets loose with what can only be described as the love child of Derrick Lewis’s last minute fight-winning punching, and Dan Henderson’s H-Bomb, planting an overhand right to the chin of the customer and putting him to sleep instantly.

Yall gotta leave these convenient store clerks alone pic.twitter.com/Z88e3LbFld — Nu3¢3nt$ (@Nuevocentos) October 9, 2021

Now the exact circumstances of what went down are not entirely clear, but it does seem evident that the customer felt like he could boss the cashier around because of the height and weight advantage he held. That said, this is just another example of how size does not matter on the streets, and you never know what will happen if you try to engage in fisticuffs in the real world.

What did you think of this crazy street fight? Check here for more breakdowns of insane Street MMA.