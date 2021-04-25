Nick Diaz Return, Gamebred Fighting Championship, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Frequently, UFC fans say that whichever card they are watching at the particular moment is the greatest of all time. Or that a fight on the card is the greatest ever. However, UFC 261 included all of the things that fans would want in a card to earn that title. The return of live fans, explosive prelims, all-out wars, and devastating KOs put the card up high on all-time rankings. Today’s rumor mill is also high-powered, so take a seat and strap in.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always, these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins, and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this incredible week.

Jorge Masvidal was wholly dismantled and knocked out cold by Kamaru Usman. So now, he’ll have the opportunity to focus on his newly announced bare-knuckle MMA promotion, “Gamebred Fighting Championship.”

Currently, there are no details about the promotion’s roster or the venues that they will be fighting at. However, sources tell us that some prominent Floridian legends could be a part of the events, such as super heavyweight Cedric James, who is currently serving an MMA suspension.

“Rowdy” Bec Rawlings could also fit the bill as a former UFC caliber fighter, current bare-knuckle boxer, and prominent name in the sport.

Nick Diaz was also in attendance for UFC 261. When UFC President Dana White was asked about Nick, he pretty much said that he would return to the sport.

Now, fans are speculating who Nick could face in his return. But from the people we know that we have asked, don’t be shocked if his opponent is Jorge Masvidal with the “BMF” title on the line.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below

