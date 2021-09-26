Robbie Lawler Stops Nick Diaz In Rematch – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz shared the Octagon a second time on the main card of UFC 266. The action was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Both men found success in the standup with Nick getting the better of the boxing exchanges. Diaz’s combinations upstairs and body punches were finding the mark. Lawler landed some leg kicks but not enough to slow Diaz down in the opening frame. Diaz was certainly busier but Lawler’s punches appeared to be more damaging.

Round 2

The pressure of Lawler was the story of round two. He continuously had Diaz moving backward. He connected with a liver shot that got Diaz’s attention. Lawler was landing the more effective strikes. Diaz kept throwing punches at will but they didn’t seem to be damaging Lawler.

Round 3

Diaz had some nice combinations going early in the third round but he ate a hook that dropped him. Lawler urged him to stand back up but the Stockton native had enough. Lawler won the fight via TKO.

Official result: Robbie Lawler def. Nick Diaz via TKO – R3, 0:44

Check out the highlights below:

