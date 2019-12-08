Lesnar vs. Fury, Khabib drug test, & more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

This Holiday season, MMA rumors are the hottest item.

Rumor is WWE has Brock Lesnar’s opponent all but set. Boxing champion Tyson Fury is the leader to a land a Lesnar match next.

A third match-up with Cain Velasquez is rumored to be WWE's fallback option. If Fury gets knocked out bad in his next fight, Velasquez would be up for Brock Lesnar.

A rumor killer of sorts regarding a recent Khabib Nurmagomedov drug test. If you thought Tony Ferguson versus Khabib was really cursed, the champ failing a drug testing would do it. Rumor is there is no truth to the idea of USADA busting Khabib.

After suffering another knockout defeat, rumors are the UFC are concerned about Alistair Overeem. After a Hall of Fame career, don't be surprised if Reem retirement rumors heat up.

Huge if true, but it looks Tito Ortiz's next move may be a big one. Rumors of cross promotion or Combate Americas bringing in a big name to fight Ortiz are swirling.

