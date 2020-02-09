UFC 247 HORRIBLE Judging Explained, Stipe vs a Pay Day & More On The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Controversy Sells and UFC 247 Delivered

UFC 247 delivered. From the very first fight, all the way to the main event, the night was filled with action. However, it was also filled with controversies. Nonetheless, now that the event has passed, Jon Jones once again walked away victorious. Although many believe that during his last two outings, maybe he shouldn’t have. That’s another story for a later paragraph, but for now, let us dig into the rumor mill.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Stipe Miocic is currently all over the place in deciding what fight he wants next. Although both Dana White and Daniel Cormier have said a trilogy bout is basically sealed, Stipe isn’t so sure.

Stipe Miocic is currently all over the place in deciding what fight he wants next. Although both Dana White and Daniel Cormier have said a trilogy bout is basically sealed, Stipe isn't so sure. In fact, rumors imply that Stipe is waiting for a "brand new challenge" other than fighting DC. This could mean that Miocic and his camp are waiting to see if Walt Harris can defeat Alistair Overeem in April. And, we've been told that Stipe has massive interests in fighting Jon Jones. That way, he could be the only person to ever say he defeated them both.

if Walt Harris can defeat Alistair Overeem in April. And, we’ve been told that Stipe has massive interests in fighting Jon Jones. That way, he could be the only person to ever say he defeated them both.

However, it seems like Miocic wants a crossover fight for big money. Expect Stipe to make some noise on social media after Tyson Fury fights Deontay Wilder .

As far as UFC 247 goes, the judging was all over the place. Joe Soliz was the key component in the awkward judging. However, his reasoning for his scoring is rumored to be that of forwarding pressure.

was the key component in the awkward judging. However, his reasoning for his scoring is rumored to be that of . There were also outlandish scorecards during the Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez, Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee, and Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi bouts. Soliz was involved with the Ewell bout, which is considered the biggest “screw job” of the night.

