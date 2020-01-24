Stipe Miocic Asks Fans in NYC Streets Who He Should Face Next

Stipe Miocic Hits NYC Streets to Find Out Who to Face Next

The UFC has gone through many different ways to market its heavyweight division. It’s a known fact by now that it only takes one touch on the chin in the heavyweight division to put someone to sleep. However, for the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, he took a different approach to market the division. Miocic hit the streets to ask fans of the sport who they believe he should face next in his upcoming title defense. And, it looks like Stipe was searching to find out if he should face Daniel Cormier in a trilogy bout.

Miocic Asks Fans in Video Who he Should Face Next

Miocic went into the New York City streets to ask fans who he should face next. The video came via The Players Tribune, a journalist outlet created for athletes, by athletes. After, Stipe posted the video to his Twitter account.

Are you next? Check out @PlayersTribune to see who I should fight next in the ring 💪 pic.twitter.com/S810BeUJzU — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) January 23, 2020

Throughout the video, Miocic is pictured asking people from different walks of life who he should face next. He asked men, women, and even a dog who his next opponent should be inside of the octagon. The most popular answer was Jon Jones from the majority of fans.

However, names like Brock Lesnar, Daniel Cormier, and Francis Ngannou all made an appearance. Weirdly enough, Conor McGregor was mentioned by a man who also believes Conor is “washed up.” Clearly, that man hasn’t seen McGregor’s return at UFC 246.

Miocic vs Cormier Trilogy

Cormier received a few mentions in the video as well. Additionally, both men have spoken about a potential trilogy fight between them. UFC President Dana White hinted that the men have agreed to fight for the third time. However, Stipe has also said that a potential bout vs Tyson Fury interests him much more than the trilogy.

DC has also mentioned that whether he beats Cormier or not in the trilogy, that he will not fight again. So, are fans interested in the trilogy? Or do fans want to see a different matchup for the heavyweight champion? Let us know in the comments below.