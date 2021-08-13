Yoel Romero To Face Phil Davis In Bellator Debut On September 18th

After he was forced out of his bout with Anthony Johnson, fans have been wondering when Yoel Romero would make his Bellator debut. Now it appears that he is set to face Phil Davis this fall.

Romero shockingly parted ways with the UFC, and signed with Bellator shortly thereafter. From there, he was set to face “Rumble” Johnson in the opening round of the promotion’s light heavyweight tournament, but was forced out on short notice due to some concerns with his medical screenings.

It appears that whatever the issues were, they have been worked out, and the “Solider of God” is finally set to make his Bellator debut. According to reports, he is slated to face off against former champ and fellow UFC veteran Phil Davis, on a September 18th card, which is being tentatively billed as Bellator 266.

Yoel Romero vs Phil Davis Breakdown

Fans are buzzing at the idea of Yoel Romero making his light heavyweight debut in Bellator, which is shocking given that he is 44 years old and 1-4 in his last five fights. However when you look deeper, you realize that he is losing to the best in the world, with three of the bouts being to UFC champions, and the fourth being a controversial decision to a future title challenger.

When he faces Phil Davis, Yoel will be taking on a man who is 3-2 in his own last five. He is fresh off of a loss to Bellator light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov, in the Quarterfinals of the Grand Prix, and was on a three-fight run before that.

It is going to be interesting to see how much Yoel Romero has left in the tank at this point in his career, and how he will look in his Bellator debut. That said, Phil Davis is no easy opponent to make a debut against, so he is in for a tough test.