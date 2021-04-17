Vadim Nemkov Outpoints Phil Davis Over 5 Rounds – Bellator 257 Results (Highlights)

Bellator light heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov, will make his first title defence against Phil Davis. The two men previously fought in 2018, with Nemkov picking up the split decision victory. Will we see history repeat itself, or could there be a new 205lb champ in Bellator?

Round 1

Nemkov comes out throwing crisp combinations from range. Some nice leg kicks are landing for Nemkov. Nemkov seems to be connecting with everything he throws at the moment. Davis’ output is extremely low. Nemkov repeatedly landing straight punches and low leg kicks. Nemkov slips and falls when throwing a kick, but Davis is unable to capitalise.

10-9 Nemkov

Round 2

Nemkov nearly lands that classic high kick. Big overhand right lands for Phil Davis. Davis really coming out aggressive this round. Nemkov has cut on the side of his eye, the blood is not yet impeding his vision. Nemkov lands a looping overhand. Davis’ output had slowed once again. Nemkov’s jab is landing continually. Nemkov lands a combination and drops Davis with a hook! Nemkov attempts to finish the fight but Davis is able to drive him into the cage and shoot for a takedown. Nemkov locks up a guillotine which forces Davis to give up on the takedown.

10-9 Nemkov

Round 3

Nemkov lands a lead hook. The jab of Nemkov keeps landing on Davis. Nemkov’s punches are looking noticeably more loopy than earlier. However, Davis is barely throwing and even when he does he’s often missing. Davis is staggered by a Nemkov jab. Nemkov shoots for a takedown and gets Davis to the mat for a brief moment as the round finishes.

10-9 Nemkov

Round 4

Three punch combo from Nemkov rocks Davis’ head back early on in this round. Davis lands a clean jab straight. Aemkoc attempts to catch Davis with a head kick at the end of a punch combination. Davis’ output is slightly higher now. However, Nemkoov is still getting the better of most exchanges. Nemkov shoots for a takedown which is defended by Davis. Davis seems to rock Nemkov for a moment with a big overhand right. Nemkov recovers quickly as the round comes to an end. Closest round so far.

10-9 Davis

Round 5

Nemkov attempts a spinning wheel kick but Davis avoids it. Both men are going back and forth now. Davis shoots for a takedown but it is easily defended by Nemkov. The jab is still there for Nemkov, snapping Davis’ head back. Groin shot on Nemkov leads to a momentary break. The action continues. Nemkov only just slips a big right hand from Davis. Davis landing quite a few roundhouse kicks to the body. Nemkov shoots for a takedown but Davis defends and attempts a d’arce. However, he slips off and Nemkov gets top position. Davis is able to slip out. Nemkov attempts another spin kick as the round ends.

10-9 Nemkov

Official Decision: Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

