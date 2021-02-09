Report: Bellator Planning Light Heavyweight Tournament Featuring Yoel Romero, Anthony Johnson, Others

It looks like the special announcement Bellator had planned could be for the unveiling of a new light heavyweight tournament.

The Santa Monica-based promotion has been teasing an announcement in recent days set to take place later today.

And according to MMA DNA, an eight-man light heavyweight tournament is in the works which will feature the likes of new signings Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson in addition to Corey Anderson, Ryan Bader and Gegard Mousasi.

Additionally, the Bellator schedule is set to commence April 2 and could feature Patricio “Pitbull” Freire taking on Emmanuel Sanchez in the semifinal of the featherweight grand prix.

“Breaking Bellator News. – 8 men LHW tourney (incl. Romero, Johnson, Bader, Mousasi & Anderson) – Pitbull vs. Sanchez rumored for April 2nd.”

Bellator Booking Romero vs. Johnson?

Many speculated the announcement would involve Romero and Johnson in some form.

Will Bellator go ahead and book them straight away as Scott Coker initially planned? Or will the tournament be set up such that they could face each other in the final?

We’ll have to wait and find out for now.

And while MMA DNA couldn’t confirm if current light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov would be taking part in the grand prix, given that champions such as Rory MacDonald and Freire have competed in such tournaments, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Nemkov among the eight participants.

If confirmed, this will be Bellator’s latest grand prix following the heavyweight, welterweight and ongoing featherweight edition.