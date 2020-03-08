UFC 248 Results: Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero via UD (Highlights)

Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero in a very slow back and forth five round battle.

UFC 248’s main event has arrived as middleweight champ Israel Adesanya (18-0-0) defends his belt against the always dangerous Yoel Romero (13-3-0).

Round 1:

The main event is underway for the middleweight belt. Romero stands completely still as Izzy starts to circle. Thirty seconds in and Yoel has yet to move. A minute into the fight and neither fighter has engaged. Two minutes in and nothing much has happened. Izzy lands a low kick and Yoel throws his first strike of the night as a counter leg kick.

Romero lands a huge overhand left

Yoel throws his first punch and it connects with power. Izzy throws a nice leg kick as Yoel moves forward. Under a minute and Romero lands a jumping round kick to the body. Romero throws a low inside leg kick. The round ends with hardly any action

10-9 Romero

Round 2:

The second round is off and Izzy lands a low kick instantly.

Romero lands a big counter left again

Izzy gets too close and is caught again by Romero early in the round. Izzy lands a nice high kick. Izzy throws another high kick and follows it with a front kick to the body. Adesanya lands a good inside low kick and then an outside low kick. Izzy lands another outside leg kick as Romero looks for a counter. Romero catches a kick and lands another big left hand that pushes Adesanya back against the fence. Izzy goes for a high kick that nearly connects. Izzy lands another low kick and Romero nearly connects with the same counter left. A big leg kick from Izzy is followed by a nice high kick. Izzy lands a clean jab as the round ends.

10-9 Adesanya

Round 3:

The third round is underway and Izzy lands a good front kick to the body. Romero ducks under a high kick and then goes for a rolling thunder. Izzy lands another lead leg kick. Romero lands a counter left in the pocket. Adesanya lands a big outside leg kick.

Romero slips after a left hand

A brief slip sends Romero to the canvas but he is able to get up easily. Romero lands a body kick and Izzy follows with a strong front kick to the body. Izzy lands another huge kick to the ribs. Romero charges forward but is unable to land. Izzy lands a pair of clean jabs followed by a head kick.

10-9 Adesanya

Round 4:

The championship rounds are here for the middleweight championship. The ref warns them that they must pick up the action. Izzy lands a front kick to the body and then a good low kick. Izzy lands a nice jag and Romero goes for a jumping knee. Adesanya lands a good leg kick as Romero comes forward. Izzy lands another low kick and a short jab.

Adesanya pokes Romero in the eye

An accidental eye poke puts a brief hault to the action as the doctor comes in to look. The doctor clears his eye, and the fight continues. Romero shoots and lands a brief takedown. Izzy is able to get up and the two meet back in the center. The fighters continue to move around as Romero misses two big left hooks. Izzy lands another leg kick and a jab. Adesanya slips briefly and then lands another big leg kick. Romero shoots for a takedown again and Izzy is able to get up as the forth round comes to an end.

10-9 Adesanya

Round 5:

The final round of the main event is here! Romero lands a good counter left as Izzy goes for another leg kick. Izzy lands another low kick and Romero continues to move forward. Romero lands a right hand and Adesanya counters with a jab.

Romero shoots for a takedown again

Adesanya is able to defend and land another strong leg kick. Romero lands a low kick followed by a quick jab. Yoel lands a good left as Izzy throws another leg kick. Romero lands a couple good strikes and chases Adesanya backwards. Romero misses a left hand and checks a high kick. Romero lands a low kick and Izzy answers with a jab. Another leg kick hurts Romero. Yoel lands a big counter right with 10 seconds left, the two end the fight talking to each other as we go to the scorecards.

10-9 Adesanya

Official Result: Israel Adesanya defeats Yoel Romero by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)

Check the highlights below:

