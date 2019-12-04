Report: UFC Looking To Book Whittaker vs Cannonier, Walker vs Krylov For March

UFC Looking To Book Big Matches At Middleweight And Light Heavyweight

The middleweight and light heavyweight divisions of the UFC have some important bouts to make. It seems like two of those will be booked, as they are looking to schedule Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier, and Johnny Walker vs Nikita Krylov.

The UFC was forced to look at new options, following some recent shakeups. The middleweight title has changed hands. In addition to that, the light heavyweight division saw a loss from one of it’s most exciting new prospects. This left some spots open for a couple of big fights.

According to Ariel Helwani, it appears the UFC is looking to make some of those matches happen. In a recent post to Twitter, Helwani said the organization is targeting Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier, as well as Johnny Walker vs Nikita Krylov.

Couple of other fights being discussed for March: Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker, March 7. Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov, March 14. I’m told the latter is all but done, but the former is still in talks because Whittaker really likes the idea of London v Till. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 4, 2019

As Helwani alludes to, the UFC wants both bouts in March. However Whittaker, who is looking to rebound from his title loss, may want to fight Darren Till instead. On the other hand, there is no doubt that Cannonier is need of a top ranked opponent, considering his recent wins.

The other bout the UFC is hoping for, is between Walker and Krylov. Walker is fresh off of his first loss in the company, against Corey Anderson. Prior to that, he was on the fast track for a shot against Jon Jones. His potential opponent has gone 1-2, since returning to the company in 2018.

Although the UFC has not made these official, both bouts are exciting.