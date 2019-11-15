Robert Whittaker Agreed To Meet Darren Till In London

The Former 185-Pound Champ Robert Whittaker Replies To Darren Till’s Callout: “See You In London”

Darren Till (18-2-1 MMA) successfully moved 15 pounds north and scored a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at his middleweight debut. This victory snapped two-fight losing skid for Till (KO loss to Jorge Masvidal and submission defeat to Tyron Woodley).

The Brit is looking for the new opponent. He recently challenged the ex-UFC 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (20-5 MMA) to fight him in the capital of England.

It took some time for the Australian striker to respond to the callout, but the response is positive. Whittaker verbally agreed to fight the Brit in London.

Sorry mate was pumping iron. See you in London @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) November 15, 2019

Robert Whittaker last fought in the main event of UFC 243 in a title unification bout against Israel Adesanya, where he was stopped via second-round knockout. Before that, Whittaker was riding on a 9-fight winning streak. He is the only man who scored two wins over Yoel “The Soldier of God” Romero.

Both Till and Whittaker agreed to fight. What do you think, who’ll score a victory if UFC let this fight happen?