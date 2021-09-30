Vicente Luque Would Throw His Gameplan ‘In The Garbage’ To Have War With Nate Diaz

Vicente Luque has made it clear that he feels like a fight with Nate Diaz would be a Fight of the Year contender. Now he says he is willing to throw a good gameplan to the wayside to make that happen.

Luque is sitting near the top of the welterweight rankings, as the title is being decided in a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. In the meantime, he is trying to secure a fight with the younger Diaz brother, who has reciprocated the interest.

Speaking on the Food Truck Diaries, Vicente broke down how a fight between he and Nate would go. Here he explained that even though he knows it might be a good gameplan to control Nate with grappling, he would much rather throw hands and get into a war with the Stockton native.

“I’ve talked to my manager, I let him know that I want that fight. The UFC knows that I want that fight. Apparently Nate also wants the fight, so it’s up to the UFC now, let’s see if they can make that fight,” Luque said. “I think that what really makes sense for this fight is that we both have the ingredients to make a fight of the year. We’re going to go out there, I’m not going to go out there and take him down. (Even) if that can be a good gameplan, I’ll throw that right in the garbage… “I think it’s a great fight. I know that the title is a possibility, but Nate Diaz is the type of fight that I would never pass. I definitely want to fight him,” Luque added.

Vicente Luque Predicts A Bad Night For Colby Covington

As previously mentioned, while Vicente Luque is trying to secure fight with Nate Diaz, the welterweight title is being put on the line in a rematch between champ Kamaru Usman, and Colby Covington. Their first fight was a war that ended in a fifth round TKO for Usman, and Vicente is expecting a similar result the second time.

He admitted that it is possible that Colby has been improving since their first fight, but Vicente knows how much Kamaru has gotten better. So he expects it to be a tough night at the office for Covington, when all is said and done.

“If it goes like the first fight, Kamaru has improved, and where he has improved is what happened in the first fight. They boxed the whole fight, and that’s why Kamaru has gotten better in,” Luque explained. “I don’t see a good night for Colby. I think it’s going to be a tough fight, but we never know if Colby has been working on some different things… I think Kamaru is going to win again, that’s what I see. I would put him as favorite, and for me that works out because if he keeps the title, I’m the only guy that hasn’t fought him, so it’s going to be good for me too.”

It will be interesting to see if the UFC books Vicente Luque vs Nate Diaz. If not, it is likely that the Brazilian will be next in line for the title, once Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington plays out.