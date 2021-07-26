Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 Set For UFC 268, Madison Square Garden A Possibility

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will be running things back again.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who was quoting UFC president Dana White on the matter. The rematch — which will be for the welterweight title again — will take place at UFC 268.

While no date is confirmed, it will take place in November while New York City’s Madison Square Garden is a candidate to host the event.

“Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden.”

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

All in all, none of this is a surprise.

Covington was expected to face Usman for some time now with White adamant that was the next fight at the top of the welterweight division — despite the unbeaten run of Leon Edwards.

The pair of bitter rivals, of course, first faced each other at UFC 245 back in December 2019. In what was a competitive, back-and-forth fight, it was Usman who defended his belt following a fifth-round TKO of Covington. He has since gone on to defeat Jorge Masvidal twice as well as Gilbert Burns.

Covington, meanwhile, has continued to dispute the finish by placing the blame on referee Marc Goddard for stopping the fight early. “Chaos” would only compete once since his first defeat via strikes when he TKO’d Tyron Woodley back in September.

Regardless, if the rematch is anything like the first contest, we are in store for quite the fight.