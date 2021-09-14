Nate Diaz Calls For Bout With Vicente Luque: ‘Let’s Fight Then’

Vicente Luque has been making the case for a fight between he and Nate Diaz. Now it seems like Stockton’s favorite younger brother is down to make this scrap happen.

Diaz returned to the welterweight fold in a big way with his fight against Leon Edwards. While he lost the vast majority of the fight, he had near comeback in the last portion of the fight, rocking “Rocky” and causing the collective MMA world to lose their minds.

Now he is looking for his next opponent, and he may have found one in the form of Luque. The Brazilian has been calling for a fight with the Californian, and Nate recently responded with a post to his Twitter, calling for the two to meet in the Octagon.

“So let’s fight,” Diaz wrote in response to comments made by Luque at his most recent post-fight press conference.

Vicente Luque Calls For Nate Diaz Fight To Be Signed

It comes as little surprise to hear that Vicente Luque was quite happy to hear that Nate Diaz was interested in fighting him. After all, he had been making the case for why this fight makes sense for a while, repeatedly saying that he feels like it would be a Fight of the Year.

Responding to Nate’s Twitter post, Vicente expressed his enthusiasm for making this fight happen. He also tagged Dana White, Sean Shelby, Ali Abdelaziz, and the UFC itself, in order to try to get them to make a deal for this fight to happen.

“This will be fight of the year @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 make it happen!!! When real fighters step in the octagon fans know it’s gonna be a war ” Luque wrote, quote tweeting the original post from Diaz.

This will be fight of the year @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 make it happen!!! When real fighters step in the octagon fans know it’s gonna be a war 🔥 https://t.co/urgvnDi5OZ — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) September 13, 2021

Do you want to see Nate Diaz and Vicente Luque throw down? How do you see this fight going down if it does happen?