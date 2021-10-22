UFC Vegas 41 Weigh-Ins: Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori Make Light Heavyweight Limit

This weekend sees the final fight night event before back-to-back pay-per-view blockbusters. Here are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 41: Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori.

While originally intended to be a middleweight bout, Costa vs Vettori is going to be contested at a light heavyweight of 205lb. That is due entirely to the fact that Paulo revealed that he was 211lb two days before weigh-ins, and could not make the limit, leaving Vettori no choice but to take the fight at a 195lb catchweight, getting 20% of the Brazilian’s purse. Then, in a crazy turn of events, the night before the weigh-ins, the bout was changed again, being moved to a 205lb fight.

Aside from this main event drama, the rest of the card is not particularly strong either, with Grant Dawson vs Ricky Glenn in the co-main event slot. Also featured on the card are Jessica Rose-Clark and Alex Cacares, as well as the return of highly touted prospect Mason Jones.

UFC Vegas 41 Weigh-In Results

Before the fighters compete at UFC Vegas 41 on Saturday night, they are all tasked with making weight for their respective fights. The only real exception to this is the main event, which sees the two middleweight title contenders being required to hit the scales at 205lb.

Here are the full weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 41:

Main Card (ESPN+, 4pm EST/1pm PST)

Paulo Costa (204.5lb) vs Marvin Vettori (204lb)

Grant Dawson (156lb) vs Ricky Glenn (155.5lb)

Jessica Rose-Clark (135.5lb) vs Joselyne Edwards (134.5lb)

Alex Cacares (146lb) vs Seungwoo Choi (145.5lb)

Francisco Trinaldo (169.5lb) vs Dwight Grant (170lb)

Nicolae Negumereanu (204.5lb) vs Isaac Villanueva (205lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 1pm EST/10am PST)

Jun Yong Park (185.5lb) vs Gregory Rodrigues (185.5lb)

Mason Jones (156lb) David Onama (153.5lb)

Tabitha Ricci (115lb) vs Maria Oliveira (115lb)

Jamie Pickett (184.5lb) vs Laureano Staropoli (185.5lb)

Khama Worthy (155lb) vs Jai Herbert (155lb)

Jeffery Molina (125lb) vs Daniel Lacerda (125lb)

Livinha Souza (115lb) vs Randa Markos (115lb)

Jonathan Martinez (135lb) vs Zviad Lazishvili (135lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

One-half of your main event LOCKED 🔒 @BorrachinhaMMA [ #UFCVegas41 | Tomorrow | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/YJLq775mNd — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2021

The Italian Dream makes it OFFICIAL 💪 @MarvinVettori [ #UFCVegas41 | Tomorrow | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/x3QDKCjOBW — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2021

KGD on weight for #UFCVegas41 💪 @DawsonGrant20y1 [ Tomorrow | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/15Uaw2vbpL — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2021

Half of your co-main secured ⚖️ @GladiatorGlenn [ #UFCVegas41 | Tomorrow | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/Kb2p3H1cMj — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2021