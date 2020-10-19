European promotion Cage Warriors has provided some pretty important fighters for the UFC roster. The latest of these signings may have come recently after undefeated prospect Mason Jones has signed with the UFC.

At just 25 years old and with a professional MMA record of 10-0, Jones is just the latest prospect to come from the Cage Warriors circuit. He has looked impressive in his career so far, winning the promotions lightweight title against Joe McColgan, doing so by TKO. He then followed this up last month, by moving up in weight to capture the welterweight title with his second straight first round TKO over Adam Proctor. This immediately established him as someone to look out for moving forward.

Mason Jones Signs To The UFC

Now it seems that Mason Jones will be added to the list of fighters who have gone from Cage Warriors to the UFC. According to a post to his Instagram, a few weeks after his last win, the UFC offered him a 4-fight deal in the promotion. Not only that, but a camera was there to actually capture the moment that he heard the news that the UFC wanted to sign him.

“The moment Graham surprised me at the apex photo shoot with the news I’d just been signed to the ufc. Literally so glad this was caught on camera! The surprise & the shock was evident on my face😂 Was so overwhelmed in the moment”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGiCrYBngWc/?igshid=cpowd5dz4369

Obviously this is a massive deal for the young fighter. Mason Jones will be among the likes of Conor McGregor, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and many more who have signed to the UFC from Cage Warriors. These are some big shoes to fill, but if the past has been any indication he has the potential to achieve what is expected of him, as well as much more. It will be interesting to see his career develop.