UFC Vegas 20 Results: Alex Cacares Dominates Kevin Croom (Highlights)

Up next in vegas, two featherweight fighters meet in the octagon to start off the main card. Alex Caceres (17-12) looks to build on his win over Chase Hooper. But the dangerous Kevin Croom (21-12) will certainly not make it easy for him.

Round 1

Caceres comes out in the southpaw fence and lands a sidekick. Croom forces a clinch and tries to trip Caceres but fails to do so. Croom gets inside and eats a right hand. Croom attempts another takedown but Caceres shows off some great defense. Caceres’s balance makes it difficult for Croom to take him down. Knee lands for Caceres but Croom drops to the floor. Caceres ends up on top and lands some really good ground and pound. Croom pushes Caceres to the fence and tries another takedown but fails. Caceres lands a kick on his way out of the clinch.

10-9 Caceres

Round 2

Croom dives for a takedown right away but Caceres defends. Croom eats a right hand as he enters a clinch but walks through it. Nice punches from Caceres in the clinch but Croom finally gets him to the ground. Caceres goes for a triangle and it’s pretty deep. Caceres lets go of the submission and Croom miraculously gets out. Caceres scrambles back to his feet. Croom attempts another takedown bu Caceres defends pretty well.

10-9 Caceres

Round 3

Nice right hand lands for Caceres that wobbles Croom, another right hand lands. Croom picks up a leg but Caceres defends the takedown. Nice left hand lands for Caceres and he takes Croom down. Caceres lands another right hand and stuffs another takedown. Caceres is on top and starts landing some elbows. He moves to the back take and lands a few left hands. Caceres goes for the rear-naked choke but Croom defends well. Nice ground and pound lands for Caceres as the round ends.

10-9 Caceres

Official results: Alex Caceres defeats Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

