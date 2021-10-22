Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori Now Set To Take Place At 205lbs

Just when you thought things couldn’t get weirder, they do.

Where It All Started

This weekend’s UFC main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori was scheduled to take place at middleweight. However, this would soon change as Costa revealed he was 211lbs on Wednesday.

‘The Eraser’ told the media he would not erase enough pounds to tip the scales at 185lbs on Friday morning. He would later propose a catchweight of 195lbs. Having the ‘anytime, anywhere’ mindset, or in this case the ‘any weight’ mentality, Vettori would accept the bout at 10lbs heavier.

It Gets Crazier

Costa was fined 20% of his purse for being unprofessional and asking for a higher weight to fight at. The madness wouldn’t stop there, it had just begun.

‘Borranchinha,’ being the comedian he is, would joke around the weight cutting process. He would hide the pain of the weight cut in laughter.

Fuck you pussy 195 contract is signed. See you Saturday bitch @BorrachinhaMMA — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 22, 2021

Vettori’s Response

As you can see, Vettori wasn’t a fan.

“F*ck you p*ssy.” Vettori said to Costa. “195 contract is signed. See you Saturday b*tch.”

Weight Jump

Minutes after ‘The Italian Dream’ wrote that, it would be learned that the two would be squaring off in yet another weight class. No catchweight this time around. The headliners were headed to light heavyweight.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports would be first to report the change.

Just spoke to Hunter Campbell at UFC. The Costa-Vettori fioght is now at 205 pounds. Both fighters have signed deals to fight at that weight. It’s getting ridiculous, but this is Paulo Costa, ladies and gentlemen. Terrible. Terrible. Terrible. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 22, 2021

Vettori had once again agreed to last-minute terms, per the report. Despite the changing of weight classes, Costa’s fine will stay at 20% of his purse.

What do you make of this midnight madness?