UFC Vegas 37 Weigh-Ins: Anthony Smith, Ryan Spann On Point For Main Event

Returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada once again, UFC Vegas 37 goes down this weekend with a bout between light heavyweights in the main event. Here is the results from Friday’s weigh-ins.

This weekend’s UFC event sees Anthony Smith look to secure his third win in a row, after rebounding from a tough losing streak. Standing in the way of that is Ryan Spann, who is looking for the sixth win of his seven fight run in the promotion thus far.

It is back to back 205lb bouts to close out this card, as the co-main event features a bout between Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark. Other notable additions to this Fight Night card are Ariane Lipski and Arman Tsarukyan, to name a few.

UFC Vegas 37 Weigh-In Results

It comes as no surprise to hear that before the fighters compete on Saturday night, they must first compete with the scales on Friday. For UFC Vegas 37, there were 28 athletes who looked to make their respective marks at the early weigh-ins.

Rong Zhu missed the lightweight limit for his bout with Brandon Jenkins, coming in 2lb over. This bout will likely continue, with Zhu being fined a portion of his fight purse.

Here are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 37:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Anthony Smith (205.5lb) vs Ryan Spann (206lb)

Ion Cutelaba (205lb) vs Devin Clark (206lb)

Ariane Lipski (126lb) vs Mandy Bohm (125.5lb)

Arman Tsarukyan (155.5lb) vs Christos Giagos (155.5lb)

Nate Maness (135lb) vs Tony Gravely (135.5lb)

Joaquin Buckley (184.5lb) vs Antonio Arroyo (186lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 4pm EST/1pm PST)

Mike Rodriguez (202lb) vs Tafon Nchukwi (204.5lb)

Pannie Kianzad (135.5lb) vs Raquel Pennington (136lb)

Rong Zhu ( 158lb ) vs Brandon Jenkins (155.5lb)

) vs Brandon Jenkins (155.5lb) Montel Jackson (136lb) vs JP Buys (136lb)

Erin Blanchfield (125lb vs Sarah Alpar (126lb)

Impa Kasanganay (170.5lb) vs Carlston Harris (170lb)

Gustavo Lopez (135lb) vs Alatengheili (136lb)

Emily Whitmore (125lb) vs Hannah Goldy (125lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

