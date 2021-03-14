 Skip to Content

UFC Vegas 21: Ryan Spann TKO’s Misha Cirkunov In The First Round! (Highlights)

Yet another highlight finish! Ryan Spann brutally TKO's Mish Cirkunov

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Frank Bonada


Ranked light heavyweights, Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann will serve as tonight’s co-main event (Sat., Mar. 13, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grappling specialist Misha Cirkunov will no doubt be looking for the submission. However, the hard-hitting Ryan Spann will look to put Cirkunov’s chin to the test.

Round 1

Both men start at a high pace, coming together with hard punches. Cirkunov throws a leg kick which hit Spann in the groin. The fight resumes. Spann drops Cirkunov with a massive straight right hand! Spann lets Cirkunov back up. A step-in left hook puts Cirkunov on the mat again. Spann follows him down and finishes via ground and pound.

 

Official Decision: Ryan Spann def. Misha Cirkunov via first-round TKO (1:11)

Check the Highlights Below:

