UFC Vegas 21: Ryan Spann TKO’s Misha Cirkunov In The First Round! (Highlights)

Ranked light heavyweights, Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann will serve as tonight’s co-main event (Sat., Mar. 13, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grappling specialist Misha Cirkunov will no doubt be looking for the submission. However, the hard-hitting Ryan Spann will look to put Cirkunov’s chin to the test.
Round 1
Both men start at a high pace, coming together with hard punches. Cirkunov throws a leg kick which hit Spann in the groin. The fight resumes. Spann drops Cirkunov with a massive straight right hand! Spann lets Cirkunov back up. A step-in left hook puts Cirkunov on the mat again. Spann follows him down and finishes via ground and pound.
Official Decision: Ryan Spann def. Misha Cirkunov via first-round TKO (1:11)
Check the Highlights Below:
SUPERMAN IS IN THE APEX TONIGHT 🤯@Superman_Spann ends it in minutes!
[ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/fMwCtMbFSy
— UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021
Nine of his last ten 👏@Superman_Spann is the REAL DEAL. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/2VQvDJCMve
— UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021