UFC Vegas 21: Ryan Spann TKO’s Misha Cirkunov In The First Round! (Highlights)

Ranked light heavyweights, Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann will serve as tonight’s co-main event (Sat., Mar. 13, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grappling specialist Misha Cirkunov will no doubt be looking for the submission. However, the hard-hitting Ryan Spann will look to put Cirkunov’s chin to the test.

Round 1

Both men start at a high pace, coming together with hard punches. Cirkunov throws a leg kick which hit Spann in the groin. The fight resumes. Spann drops Cirkunov with a massive straight right hand! Spann lets Cirkunov back up. A step-in left hook puts Cirkunov on the mat again. Spann follows him down and finishes via ground and pound.

Official Decision: Ryan Spann def. Misha Cirkunov via first-round TKO (1:11)

Check the Highlights Below:

SUPERMAN IS IN THE APEX TONIGHT 🤯@Superman_Spann ends it in minutes! [ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/fMwCtMbFSy — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021