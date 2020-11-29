The UFC is back in action tonight live from Las Vegas, Nevada. After Blaydes vs Lewis was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test, Anthony Smith (33-16) and Devin Clark (12-4) got moved up to the main slot of the card. This 205lbs showdown might result in the birth of a new contender for the light heavyweight title.

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the southpaw position. Clark pressures Smith to the fence and walks right into a takedown from Smith. Smith drags him away from the fence and attempts to improve his position. He easily transitions to the back take. Clark reverses the position and ends up in Smith’s closed guard. Smith attempts a triangle. Devin Clark fails to get out of the triangle and taps. It is all over!

Official results: Anthony Smith defeats Devin Clark via triangle choke at 2m34s of the very first round.

Check the highlights below:

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN 🦁@lionheartasmith ends the #UFCVegas15 main event within round 1! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Y7D1fs3dHT — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 29, 2020