UFC Vegas 29 Weigh-Ins: Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige On Weight For Featherweight Clash

Back at the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, we are being treated to a massive featherweight clash between two fighters looking to make it to the title picture. This is the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 29: Chan Sung Jung vs Dan Ige.

This weekend’s main event is the first fight back for the Korean Zombie since his one-sided defeat at the hands of Brian Ortega. He is looking to get back to form against Ige, who is hoping for his second victory of the year.

The co-main event sees heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik facing off against Serghei Spivac. The rest of the card is littered with fan favorites like Marlon Vera and Matt Brown, as well as prospects like Virna Jandiroba and Josh Parisian.

UFC Vegas 29 Weigh-In Results

As always, before the fighters compete at UFC Vegas 29, they must first beat the scales. A total of 24 athletes weighed in on Friday morning, making up the 12-fight card that will be airing earlier than normal UFC events.

Most of the fighters hit the scales well before an hour into the 120-minute window to weigh in. None of the fighters competing this weekend missed the mark.

Below are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 29: Chan Sung Jung vs Dan Ige:

Main Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Chan Sung Jung (146lb) vs Dan Ige (146lb)

Aleksei Oleinik (228lb) vs Serghei Spivac (242lb)

Marlon Vera (136lb) vs Davey Grant (135.5lb)

Julian Erosa (145.5lb) vs Seungwoo Choi (146lb)

Wellington Turman (185.5lb) vs Bruno Silva (186lb)

Matt Brown (170.5lb) vs Diego Lima (171lb)

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+, 4pm EST/1pm PST)

Aleksa Camur (204.5lb) vs Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5lb)

Kanako Murata (114.5lb) vs Virna Jandiroba (115lb)

Khaos Williams (169lb) vs Matthew Semelsberger (170lb)

Josh Parisian (266lb) vs Roque Martinez (249lb)

Joaquim Silva (154.5lb) vs Ricky Glenn (156lb)

Casey O’Neill (125.5lb) vs Lara Procopio (126lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

⚖️ =146lbs He needed a couple of goes but Dan Ige makes weight for his headline fight against The Korean Zombie!#UFCVegas29 | Saturday 10pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/FQ4ZjkbSxa — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 18, 2021

50K hits the scales at 146 ⚖️ 💪@DynamiteDan808 is ready to headline tomorrow night. [ #UFCVegas29 | Main Card 7pmET | ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/eEtbB7L65b — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2021

In at 242 lbs ⚖️ 🇲🇩 Serghei Spivac is co-main ready. [ #UFCVegas29 | Main Card 7pmET | Tomorrow on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/bkxSm5zla8 — UFC (@ufc) June 18, 2021