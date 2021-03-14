UFC Vegas 21: Dan Ige Knocks Gavin Tucker Out In 22 Seconds! (Highlights)

Two exciting featherweights clash in this main card banger happening tonight (Sat., March 13, 2021) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dan Ige has consistently been one of the most electrifying fighters at 145lbs. However, Gavin Tucker is an equally dangerous striker, who also has a variety of sneaky submissions at his disposal.

Round 1

Both men meet in the middle. A lot of feints from both men. Ige lands a right hand as Tucker ducks in!!!! Tucker is out! 21 second KO for Ige.

Official Decision: Dan Ige def. Gavin Tucker via first-round KO (0:22)

Check the Highlights Below: