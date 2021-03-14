 Skip to Content

UFC Vegas 21: Dan Ige Knocks Gavin Tucker Out In 22 Seconds! (Highlights)

Dan Ige flattens Gavin Tucker in just 22 seconds, the sixth fastest in featherweight history.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Frank Bonada

UFC Vegas 21: Dan Ige Knocks Gavin Tucker Out In 22 Seconds! (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Two exciting featherweights clash in this main card banger happening tonight (Sat., March 13, 2021) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dan Ige has consistently been one of the most electrifying fighters at 145lbs. However, Gavin Tucker is an equally dangerous striker, who also has a variety of sneaky submissions at his disposal.

Round 1

Both men meet in the middle. A lot of feints from both men. Ige lands a right hand as Tucker ducks in!!!! Tucker is out! 21 second KO for Ige.

Official Decision: Dan Ige def. Gavin Tucker via first-round KO (0:22)

 

Check the Highlights Below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Hagler
Former Boxing Middleweight Champion, Legend Marvin Hagler Dies At 66
← Read Last Post
Spann
UFC Vegas 21: Ryan Spann TKO's Misha Cirkunov In The First Round! (Highlights)
Read Next Post →