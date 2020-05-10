UFC 249 Results: Aleksei Oleinik Gets Split Verdict Over Fabricio Werdum (Highlights)

Oleinik Makes It Two Wins In A Row With Werdum Win

The UFC 249 prelims saw the return of heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum as he met Aleksei Oleinik.

Will he making it a winning return or will Oleinik make it two wins in a row?

Round 1

Oleinik starts off with a teep kick. They exchange strikes. Werdum connects with a knee as Oleinik swings wild. Werdum attempts a takedown before giving up on it soon after. Oleinik continues to land strikes but Werdum doesn’t seem seriously hurt.

Oleinik clinches Werdum up against the fence but receives some knees before they separate. Oleinik connects with some big strikes, including repeated uppercuts. He continues to land strikes as Werdum looks overwhelmed even though he is responding with some strikes of his own. Werdum lands some knees as he clinches Oleinik up against the fence. Oleinik reverses before they separate. Oleinik continues the onslaught against the Brazilian and ends the round controlling Werdum’s back on the feet.

First round definitely goes to Oleinik. 10-9 Oleinik.

Round 2

Oleinik starts off with a jab. He partially lands a spinning backfist as Werdum attempts a strike. Werdum connects with a leg kick and has control of Oleinik’s neck. They eventually separate. Werdum lands a big knee before they’re momentarily clinched up. Werdum lands two leg kicks in submission. Werdum partially lands a head kick.

Oleinik seems a bit fatigued but continues to march forward. Werdum lands the takedown and has the half-guard position. Werdum transitions and gets Oleinik’s back with both hooks sunk in. Werdum got too high and falls forward as Oleinik gets up. They continue to strike. Oleinik continues to swing while Werdum looks to respond with knees. Oleinik lands a big right straight and ends the round controlling Werdum on the feet.

Hard to score that round but Werdum may have edged it. 19-19.

Round 3

Werdum lands a leg kick. He lands the takedown soon after and looks to attack for an armbar. Oleinik reverses and is now in Werdum’s guard. Werdum appears to be looking for a kimura submission as Oleinik lands harmless strikes to his body. Werdum raises Oleinik’s arm and reverses into full mount. He is looking for another armbar but ends up in full mount. Oleinik gives up his back but ends up escaping as he benefits from being slippery. Oleinik starts another onslaught. Werdum responds with a takedown and ends the fight with a partial guillotine submission attempt.

That round likely goes to Werdum. I score it 29-28 to the former champion.

Final result: 29-28 Werdum, 28-29 Oleinik, 29-28 Oleinik. Oleinik wins via split decision.

