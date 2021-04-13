Marlon Vera Claims Sean O’Malley Turned Down A Rematch With Him

Sean O’Malley was not interested in running things back with Marlon Vera.

Vera notably defeated O’Malley via first-round TKO when they clashed in the co-main event of UFC 252 last August.

As most observers in the combat sports world are well aware, O’Malley has largely been in denial about the defeat due to the nature of how it occurred with Vera injuring his leg.

“Sugar” essentially views it as a fluke and continues to tout himself as an undefeated fighter. But despite seemingly being presented with the opportunity to run things back, O’Malley turned down a rematch with Vera.

That’s according to Vera who continues to look for a fight.

“Any bantamweight available? @ me”

When a fan asked him why he doesn’t fight O’Malley once more, Vera responded by stating it was on the table but O’Malley declined with silence.

“He declined. I got offered, said yes and silence from him.”

Vera Looking For A Win

Ironically enough, Vera is now coming off a loss after suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Jose Aldo in December.

O’Malley, meanwhile, returned to the win column after an emphatic third-round knockout win over Thomas Almeida last month.

Given that Vera is ranked No. 15 in the bantamweight division, it would certainly make sense for O’Malley to have a rematch with him and get ranked in the process.

However, the American seemingly has other ideas.