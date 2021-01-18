Matt Brown Calls Out “Ridiculous” 30-27 Scores by Judges Against Carlos Condit

Matt Brown isn’t happy about the judging of his fight against Carlos Condit. Both Brown and Condit fought in the co-main event of UFC on ABC 1 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Condit ultimately won the decision victory. However, Brown doesn’t believe that the scores were reflective of the fight.

Matt Brown on Judge Scores

All three judges scored the bout 30-27. However, fans of the sport took to social media to state their beliefs that Brown won the first round of the fight. Echoing their sentiment, Matt took to social media to express why he believes the scoring of the fight was wrong. Regardless of the result, the score should have properly reflected in the action in the cage.

30-27 is ridiculous. I won the first round 100% he won the second for sure and the third is really close but I ended on top. Should have got the decision imo but if he got it based on just the third round I wouldn’t be mad. Fucking judges — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) January 17, 2021

Thanks for all the love and support (and the occasional hate) I’m still getting better and stronger every day and I will learn and grow from this! Hope you all enjoyed the show! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) January 17, 2021

Finally Making the Fight

Both Brown and Condit have a lot in common. Both welterweight fighters are known for putting on some of the violent fights in sports history. Regardless of a win or a loss, fans are always standing at the top of their feet, feeling like they got their money’s worth. Which is exactly what happened when the men finally met.

The UFC has always been aware of the fireworks that both men could create inside of the octagon. Because of that, the organization has tried to make the fight happen on multiple occasions. First, Brown vs Condit was booked in December 2013. But the fight didn’t happen due to injuries sustained by Brown. Next, the UFC tried again at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018. But, Brown was once again plagued by injuries.

Now that the dust has settled, perhaps the fight wasn’t the fireworks that Brown imagined.