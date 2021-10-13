UFC Cuts Luis Pena Following Domestic Violence Arrest

It’s the end of the road for Luis Pena.

‘Violent Bob Ross’ is no longer a UFC fighter after his most recent run-in with the law. On Saturday, Pena would be arrested in Deerfield Beach for battery and domestic violence.

Pena vs. The Police

This wouldn’t be the lightweight’s first rodeo in 2021 however. After picking up what would be his last UFC win in April, Pena would get arrested soon after. The arrests occurred in May and June, two months back-to-back. In May, he was arrested for domestic battery and then in June, he would be arrested for robbery.

Fast forward to October and it was learned through a police report that Pena allegedly hit his girlfriend and another woman with his fist.

The UFC’s Reaction

It looks like the UFC has had enough of ‘Violent Bob Ross’ and the picture he was painting with the law.

On Tuesday, the UFC announced it was cutting ties with Pena altogether. The 8-fight veteran with a winning record of 5-3 in the Octagon would get the boot. Pena’s name was etched off the roster.

Here is a statement from the UFC on the situation:

“UFC is aware of the disturbing allegations concerning the recent arrest of Luis Pena. Mr. Pena has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues and the organization has on multiple prior occasions attempted to help him get professional treatment. At this time, UFC believes Mr. Pena needs to deal with the health and legal issues in front of himi, and consequesntly has informed Mr. Pena’s management that his promotional agreement has been terminated.”

White’s Words

Dana White was asked his thoughts on the matter following another rendition of Contender Series. Here is what the boss had to say:

“This was a bad case and we knew that he had problems before that we were trying to help him with,” White said. “This is a pretty nasty one. I don’t know if you guys read the police report, but yeah, this one had to happen. “Something like that could happen to anybody.”