Luis Pena Defeats Alex Munoz Via Split Decision- UFC Vegas 24 Results (Highlights)

UFC Vegas 24’s main card opens with a lightweight clash between Luis Pena and Alex Munoz. This exciting clash of styles will no doubt result in an instant classic. Will ‘Violent Bob Ross’ be able to best the hard-hitting Californian in Munoz.

Round 1

Pena starts off with some nice shots from the outside. Munoz is attempting to blitz in with combinations. Munoz takes Pena to the ground with a clean takedown. Pena is able to use the cage to get back to his feet. They separate and go back to the striking realm. Munoz lands a leg kick which seems to hurt Pena. Both men start exchanging heavy strikes as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Munoz

Round 2

Munoz comes out and lands that low leg kick again. Pena attempts a high kick which Munoz slips and counters with a right hand. Munoz lands a combination and seems to rock Pena. Munoz shoots for a double leg and gets Pena to the ground. Pena is able to get back to his feet. They both start going strike for strike on the feet now. That leg kick is still landing for Munoz.

10-9 Munoz

Round 3

Pena comes out applying more pressure straight away. A flying knee attempt from Pena just clips Munoz who isn’t fazed. Question mark kick lands for Pena. Munoz catches a kick and drives Pena to the mat. Once again Pena gets back to his feet. Munoz shoots for another takedown but Pena defends, Pena lands a huge combination of punches on Munoz. Head kick lands for Pena as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Pena

Official Decision: Luis Pena wins via split decision (29-8 Pena, 29-28 Munoz, 29-29 Pena)

Check Out The Highlights Below:

How did he survive that knee?! 😳 Munoz has a chin of granite. #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/Lv3QmdCXBy — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021

Putting on the pressure 👊 @ViolentBobRoss is letting him have it in this last round. #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/MyZ22Y1BF6 — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021

Locked in the W 🙌 🇮🇹 @ViolentBobRoss is back in the win column via split decision. [ #UFCVegas24 | The main card continues live on @ESPN & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/RBAj38WhoD — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021