Report: Scary Details of Luis Pena Arrest Include Punching Girlfriend and Breaking her Phone

Details have surfaced in the latest arrest of UFC lightweight Luis Pena. Pena was initially arrested on battery and assault charges. Now, it’s being reported that Pena punched his girlfriend and damaged her property in an altercation.

Last Saturday, it was reported that Luis was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief. The Coral Springs Police Department then picked him up on a warrant issued by the police department. However, the police that escorted Luis were from a different Florida county.

Details of Pena Arrest

Since then, scary details have emerged in regards to the altercation. Here is the report of the affidavit, obtained Wednesday by ESPN from the Boca Raton Police Department:

“Pena accused her of looking at other men on Instagram, then grabbed her iPhone and threw it down on the ground, causing it to shatter and break. Robbery by sudden snatching is a potential felony in Florida. After that, Pena and the woman got into a physical fight that included pushing and punching each other, she told officers. The woman ended up with a small laceration on the left side of her lip as well as scratches and redness on her knuckles. At the time, the woman told cops that Pena had also taken her home keys, but she ended up finding them later.

Aftermatch of the Altercation

Boca Raton police received an anonymous tip later that night. The tip stated that Pena was going back to his girlfriend’s home to kill her, according to the affidavit. The caller added that Pena was suicidal and had a gun and a knife. About 30 minutes later, Boca Raton police officers got Pena on the phone. Pena refused to provide a statement and said he would get a lawyer with the purpose of meeting at the Boca Raton Police Department at another time, per the affidavit.” via ESPN.

Furthermore, reports state that Luis was stationed inside of the Broward County Detention Center. Once he is transported to Palm Beach County, he will be eligible to be released on bail.