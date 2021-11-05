UFC 268 Weigh-Ins: Usman vs Covington 2, Namajunas vs Zhang 2 Official

Mixed martial arts fans in New York are being treated with a spectacular event this weekend at Madison Square Garden. This is the weigh-in results for UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2.

This weekend’s UFC main event sees a welterweight title fight grudge match, as Usman and Covington meet for the second time, after their first fight ended in a fifth round TKO for the champ. The bad blood between these two is as high as ever, with things boiling over during the face-offs at the press conference, when Usman shoved Covington.

This card is a double header though, with the co-main event featuring another rematch as Zhang Weili seeks to get her title back from Rose Namajunas, who knocked her out earlier this year to win the belt. The rest of the card is filled with the likes of Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler, as well as the return of Frankie Edgar and Al Iaquinta, as well as the UFC debut of highly touted prospects Alex Pereira and Ian Garry.

UFC 268 Weigh-In Results

Before the massive UFC 268 card can go down at MSG, the fighters are first required to make weight for their respective bouts. This time around, there were a total of 28 fighters take the scales for fights, as well as main event backup fighter Vicente Luque.

Both title fights are official, but there was a little bit of drama for the strawweight title contest. Zhang Weili needed to get behind the box and remove her clothes in order to make the 115lb strict title fight limit.

Additionally, Bruno Silva came in 2.4lb over the featherweight limit for his bout with Melsik Baghdasaryan, while CJ Vergara was 1.4lb heavy for his fight with Ode’ Osbourne. They will likely both be facing a fine, with the bouts probably still going ahead, provided medical officials give them clearance.

Here are the weigh-in results for UFC 268:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Kamaru Usman (169lb) vs Colby Covington (169.4lb)

Rose Namajunas (115lb) vs Zhang Weili (115lb)

Frankie Edgar (135.6lb) vs Marlon Vera (135lb)

Shane Burgos (145.6lb) vs Billy Quarantillo (145.4lb)

Justin Gaethje (155.6lb) vs Michael Chandler (155.2lb)

Prelims (ESPNEWS/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Alex Pereira (185.8lb) vs Andreas Michailidis (185lb)

Al Iaquinta (155.8lb) vs Bobby Green (155.2lb)

Phillip Hawes (185.4lb) vs Chris Curtis (186lb)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.4lb) vs Nassourdine Imavov (184.6lb)

Ian Garry (169.6lb) vs Jordan Williams (170.6lb)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Gian Villante (260.6lb) vs Chris Barnett (263.8lb)

Dustin Jacoby (203.6lb) vs John Allan (205lb)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.4lb) vs Bruno Souza ( 148.4lb )

) CJ Vergara ( 127.4lb ) vs Ode’ Osbourne (125.2lb)

*Vicente Luque missed weight at 172.2, meaning if he is needed for the main event, he will be ineligible to win the title.

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

Magnum is in at 115. Tomorrow's SW title fight is OFFICIAL 💪 [ #UFC268 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/CwofE7UvvK — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2021