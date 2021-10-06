Al Iaquinta Still Has Title Dreams, Wants To Make A ‘Statement’ Against Bobby Green

New York, New York! Al Iaquinta is back in the Big Apple to make his return to MMA.

Al’s Raging Return

The former UFC title challenger will look to prove he’s still one of the best fighters in the world when he crosses paths with Bobby Green. The two lightweights will clash at Madison Square Garden at UFC 268 (Nov. 6).

It’s been a while since we’ve seen ‘Raging’ Al in the Octagon. Iaquinta has been residing on the sidelines since losing to Dan Hooker at UFC 243, more than 2 years ago.

The real estate agent has been selling houses since his last fight and injuries have plagued him in those 2 years away. With the UFC announcing that they were headed back to New York City, the Long Islander’s interest in fighting again sparked.

Although, he was upset with the promotion announcing his fight before he ever signed the contract. Despite this, Iaquinta would move on and is more than happy to be fighting in his own backyard.

Title Dreams

In the concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there’s nothing that Al can’t do. Iaquinta still has hopes that he will one day capture UFC gold.

“The last two years have been crazy.” Iaquinta told Submission Radio. “I’m coming off two losses, I was ranked, they removed me from the rankings. The title is always in the back of my head and that’s always the goal. Everyday I wake up and I write down my goals and everyday that’s the long-term goal.”

Something To Prove

Iaquinta realizes he may get hate for his title dreams, especially coming from two losses and being two years away. He needs to get the train moving again if he wants to be a serious contender in the division.

“For me to talk about winning the title right now, imagine me saying like ‘I’m going to win the the title’ and people are gonna freaking hate on me and talk sh*t, ‘you’re washed up, this and that.’ I gotta go out there and beat a tough Bobby Green. I got to make a statement and then we can start talking about it. “But for right now, my goal is to beat Bobby Green, flawlessly, impressively like he’s never been beat before. The only person that really put him out, outclass him, was Dustin [Poirier]. People don’t beat Bobby Green like that.” “So I go out there, I put on a good performance, a good solid win, then we can start looking forward.” Iaquinta added. “Right now, that’s all I’m looking to do. I got 3 rounds to do it on November 6th. MSG baby.