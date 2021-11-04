Kamaru Usman Shoves Colby Covington During UFC 268 Faceoffs

The UFC 268 main event sees a grudge rematch going down between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Things got heated when they came face to face for the first time at the pre-fight press conference.

The UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden is being headlined by a welterweight title fight with bad blood written all over it. The first fight between Usman and Covington was back and forth until the fifth round TKO for the Nigerian Nightmare, and now they are set to run it back.

The bad blood between these two has been evident throughout the entire lead-up to this fight, and even before their first fight. However things got taken to a whole new level when they came face-to-face after the UFC 268 pre-fight press conference, as during their face-offs, Kamaru shoved Colby, forcing Dana White to intervene.

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2 Preview

This second fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington has the potential to be very different than the first one, but it is hard to tell. We know for sure that Kamaru has made improvements under the leadership of Trevor Whitman, as the knockouts of Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns will show, but Colby has only fought once since their first bout.

That is not an indication that Colby has not improved, as he too have switched training camps. It is just impossible to know what to expect, as the last time he was in the Octagon was over a year ago.

Regardless of who wins this fight on Saturday night, it is clear that the bad blood between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will not be going away any time soon. The only way to watch how it all goes down, is to tune into the UFC 268 pay-per-view on Saturday night to see who will leave MSG as the welterweight champ.