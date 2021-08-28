 Skip to Content

Report: Frankie Edgar vs. Chito Vera Agreed For UFC 268 In Madison Square Garden

Edgar will return to action for the first time since his defeat to Cory Sandhagen when he faces Vera in November.

Abhinav Kini

Frankie Edgar’s next fight is set.

As per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the former lightweight champion has agreed to a fight with Marlon “Chito” Vera for UFC 268 which takes place November 6 in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

There is no official announcement from the UFC as of yet.

“Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) will return to MSG for the first time since 2016. Edgar vs. Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) has been agreed to for 11/6 in New York, per sources.”

This will be Edgar’s first fight since getting brutally knocked out by Cory Sandhagen in February. Prior to that, “The Answer” had a successful bantamweight debut following a split decision victory over Pedro Munhoz.

Edgar was notably expected to fight Sean O’Malley next. However, with O’Malley’s preference not to fight in New York along with his other preference of fighting unranked fighters, it seems Vera was the next best option.

As for Vera, this is his shot at getting the biggest win of his career.

Having notably inflicted O’Malley’s first defeat back in August 2020, Vera was comfortably outpointed by Jose Aldo in December.

The Ecuadorian, however, bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Davey Grant in June and will look to go on another winning streak by beating Edgar next.

UFC 268 will be headlined by a welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

