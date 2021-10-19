Weili Zhang Shares Theory On Why She Got UFC Title Shot Over Carla Esparza

Former UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang believes she knows why it was her who received another title fight with Rose Namajunas instead of Carla Esparza.

Zhang appeared primed to have a lengthy run with the 115-pound gold. She was running through the competition before having one of the greatest fights you will ever see against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. While Joanna couldn’t dethrone Zhang, Namajunas had other plans. “Thug” Rose knocked out Zhang back in April to become a two-time UFC Strawweight Champion.

Weili Zhang Makes The Move To Fight Ready

Weili Zhang has since made the transition to Fight Ready MMA in Scottsdale, Arizona. During an interview with The Schmo, Zhang explained why it was the right move to make.

“Because here has Henry Cejudo, coach Eddie Cha, coach Eric [Albarracin]. I think it’s very special here.”

Zhang went on to say that she feels she’s raised her game since aligning with Fight Ready.

“I think my wrestling, BJJ, [and striking] is better than before.”

Getting The Title Shot Over Carla Esparza

Zhang will be facing Namajunas in a rematch at UFC 268 on Nov. 6. Before the fight was announced, there was an argument for Esparza getting the championship opportunity. Zhang gave her take on why she was chosen over Esparza.

“I think [it’s] because more fans want me and Rose again [to] fight.”

When Zhang suffered the loss to Namajunas, it was her first defeat under the UFC banner. Furthermore, it was the first time Zhang had been finished in her pro MMA career.

UFC 268 will be taking place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman will go one-on-one with Colby Covington in a rematch from their instant classic back in late 2019. The event will be going up against the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant card.