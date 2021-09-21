UFC 266 Commentary Team Sees Joe Rogan Replaced By Paul Felder

This weekend’s UFC 266 is primed to be one of the biggest cards of the entire year. However it will be going down without Joe Rogan, according to the announcement of the commentary team lineup.

UFC 266 sees two title fights with Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega and Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy. However the biggest attraction is, by far, the return of Nick Diaz who has not fought since 2015, taking on Robbie Lawler in a rematch from their 2004 contest that Nick won.

A few days removed from this card, and the commentary team has been announced. The booth will feature the voice work of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Paul Felder, with Joe Rogan missing his second straight pay-per-view event.

Paul Felder Makes PPV Debut At UFC 266

It is hard to imagine that Joe Rogan would voluntarily miss the return of Nick Diaz at UFC 266, especially when you consider how big of a fight this is, and how passionate Joe is when it comes to the Diaz brothers. However according to reports, this is happening due to a scheduling conflict that saw him booked for a hunting trip at the same time as this event.

While this may be disappointing to some fans, it opens the door for Paul Felder to make his debut on a pay-per-view broadcast. This has been a long time coming, given his track record of excellent commentary work on Fight Night cards and Dana White’s Contender Series, as well his work on the analyst desk.

It is going to be interesting to see the dynamic between this trio of commentators on a card with such high stakes from start to finish. This is all the more reason for fans to look forward to UFC 266, as if any more reasons were needed to tune in this weekend.